Paul Pogba hits out at tabloid over “fake news”

Paul Pogba has passionately hit out at a tabloid newspaper over “fake news” allegedly printed about him.

The story in question which has bothered Pogba was written by The Sun, with the headline suggesting that Pogba “snubbed” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his red card at the weekend, and that contract talks have been “shelved” as a result.

Pogba was sent off for a nasty tackle on Naby Keita, after he was dropped for the massive game, as well as the match against Atalanta a few days previously.

Pogba did come on against Atalanta and really changed the game, but his presence did not have the same, desired effect against Liverpool.

Paul Pogba hits out at The Sun

On his Instagram page, he wrote: “Tabloid press once again wants to create polemic with 100% fake news. Big lies to make headlines. Journalists who use my name to be seen when there is nothing to see.

“The only reason I address this BS is out of respect to my coach, club and fans to send a clear message: the less you read these people, the better you are. They have no shame and will just say anything with no basis at all.”

Paul Pogba contract situation

As it stands, Pogba could leave United on a free transfer at the end of this season, as it doesn’t appear he is getting any closer to signing a contract.

Recent reports, which are to be taken with a grain of salt, have said that he is more likely to stay with the club if Solskjaer is sacked, while his infamous agent Mino Raiola is constantly teasing a move back to Juventus.

However, despite the ongoing discussions, Pogba’s club have backed him up online, sharing his condemnation of the tabloid newspaper alongside the caption “Strength in unity”.

Strength in unity 👊 https://t.co/RH2aNIOACl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2021

