Paul Pogba claims Antonio Rudiger “nibbled” him during Euro 2020 match

“I didn’t want him to be suspended because of such a situation.”

Paul Pogba has claimed that Germany defender Antonio Rudiger “nibbled” him during France’s opening Euro 2020 match.

The incident in question occurred in the first half. Rudiger was marking Pogba, and seemingly leant into the Frenchman’s body and appeared to take a nibble of Pogba’s shoulder. The referee allowed the action to go unpunished, as did the VAR team.

Paul Pogba: Antonio Rudiger “nibbled me.”

The Telegraph has reported that the Germany and Chelsea defender may face disciplinary action after the incident, but Pogba has said that he doesn’t want his opponent to be suspended.

He said: “He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me. But we have known each other for a long time. I didn’t want him to be suspended because of such a situation.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Rudiger has gotten himself in trouble this season either. Back in April, he was ordered to leave the training ground by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after a physical altercation with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

France defeated Germany 1-0 on Tuesday night, in a game that could have gone either way. France were denied two further goals, due to marginal offside calls, but Germany were still creating chances with seconds left on the clock.

Pogba was named the man-of-the-match on the night, clearly unaffected by the incident with Rudiger. He played an inch-perfect pass that led to France’s only goal and was heavily involved in all of the positive French play throughout the 90 minutes.

Elsewhere in the ‘Group of Death’, Portugal left it late to ultimately defeat Hungary 3-0, a win which leaves Germany in third place.

The entire first round of fixtures in Euro 2020 are now complete, with Finland and Russia kicking off proceedings from 2 pm on Wednesday in Group B.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Antonio Rudiger, Euro 2020, Paul Pogba