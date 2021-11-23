The Starting XI Mauricio Pochettino would play at Man United

The team we think he’d go with.

With rumours intensifying about Mauricio Pochettino being interested in the Manchester United job, we’ve taken a look at the potential team he might play if he is to take the job.

We’ve based our decision on the teams he used to put out when he was in charge at Tottenham Hotspur, as opposed to his time at Paris Saint-Germain so far.

Mauricio Pochettino Man United lineup

David de Gea

An easy decision at the minute, though it would be interesting to see what would happen next summer, with Dean Henderson surely demanding first team football.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

This is definitely an area where he would look to improve. Wan-Bissaka can’t play as a right back in a modern footballing team.

Pochettino would demand too much from him from an attacking perspective, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Kieran Trippier come in soon…

Raphael Varane

Pochettino made good defenders better at Spurs, while none of them were world class when he arrived.

If he manages to improve an already excellent Varane, he will be doing really well. With doubts about his partner, the one certainty is that Varane will have to play.

Harry Maguire

Despite the conversation around Maguire at the minute, he is still probably the second best central defender at the club.

And while his place in the Starting XI is safe for the time being, the captain’s armband shouldn’t be, and Pochettino would be wise to strip him of it.

Luke Shaw

Shaw simply needs to play like he was last season, and his place in the team is under no threat whatsoever.

He was one of the best left backs in the world last year, but seemed to completely regress this season. If Pochettino can fix that, he will be a massive asset to this team.

Scott McTominay

One of Pochettino’s most impressive players during his time at Spurs was Moussa Dembele, and it’s fair to say that United don’t have a player who is even nearly capable of doing what the Belgian can do.

For now, McTominay or Paul Pogba fits the profile more so than anyone else, but he will definitely look to bring in a CDM in January.

Donny van de Beek

This is the man who will be most excited by Pochettino’s appointment, if it’s to happen.

At Spurs, Dembele would often be joined in midfield by a #8, showing that a team can defend well and attack properly even without an actual defensive midfielder on the pitch.

Pochettino played some incredible football with Harry Winks in this ball-keeping position, so van de Beek should be licking his lips thinking about what he will achieve.

Most importantly, the days of McFred will be no more.

Bruno Fernandes

Pochettino tried to bring Fernandes to Spurs when he was in charge, but failed to do so. While he is clearly a fan of the attacking midfielder, it would be interesting to see him try and make him more of a Christian Eriksen type, using his excellent technique more efficiently.

If he manages to do so, it could make Fernandes even better.

Marcus Rashford

Pochettino has been a long-time admirer of Anthony Martial, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he was given another chance at United if the manager comes in.

However, it would take some time for him to win over the Argentine, as he is definitely still behind Rashford (and more) in the pecking order.

Edinson Cavani

Pochettino plays a pressing game, and Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t press. He currently has a few forwards at PSG who won’t press, and it seems as though things aren’t exactly clicking for him.

Ronaldo is one of the best strikers in the world, and it would seem foolish to leave him on the bench, but if Pochettino wants to come in and show that he’s the man calling the shots, he might have to use Ronaldo only in certain games.

Mason Greenwood

Heung-Min Son was developed brilliantly by Pochettino, who made him a really efficient winger when it comes to scoring goals and making assists.

Greenwood is already well on his way to being one of the best forwards in the country, and he will keep Jadon Sancho out of the team for the time being at least.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, mauricio pochettino