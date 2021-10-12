Player ratings from Ireland vs Qatar

A great night for Stephen Kenny’s side.

Ireland defeated Qatar 4-0 on Tuesday night, and it was a great performance from Kenny’s side, days after a nice win away to Azerbaijan.

Here are our player ratings:

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7

The young keeper had very little to do throughout the entirety of the game, but looked very confident on the ball every time he got it. He played some nice passes out from the back and got into some lovely triangles too.

Matt Doherty – 7

The wing-back came off after 45 minutes with an injury, but did well with the ball in the first half. He didn’t have much to do defensively, but played well otherwise.

Andrew Omobamidele – 8

Incredible again from the young man, who looks more confident on the ball than anyone does. What a defender, and what a talent.

John Egan – 8

Playing three at the back suits Egan down to the ground, and he was brilliant for Ireland again on Tuesday. He deserves to be in the Premier League.

Shane Duffy – 9

The big man played excellently at the back, and made some brilliant interceptions when Qatar broke into the Irish half. He deserved his goal too. What a man, what a performance.

Shane Duffy gets in on the act and Ireland are rampant https://t.co/VNiAn6F1q3 #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/wXg6A5ms60 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 12, 2021

Enda Stevens – 7

A tidy performance from Mr. Reliable. James McClean did well against Azerbaijan at the weekend, but Stevens showed why he is still a great option in that wing-back role.

Conor Hourihane – 8

Some lovely passes out of the Corkman, and his set-piece deliveries were excellent as ever. He could definitely have earned himself a place in this Stephen Kenny midfield.

Jeff Hendrick – 8

We saw Euro 2016 Hendrick on Tuesday night. Excellent on the ball and hard-working off it. He’ll hope Newcastle’s new owners were watching…

What a fantastic goal! Callum Robinson slides home to complete his hat-trick after a lovely Ireland move.

Jamie McGrath – 9

What a classy performance from the St. Mirren man. He gave a really good account of himself and should definitely be starting in Ireland’s next games. St. Mirren will be doing well to hang on to him for too long.

Chiedozie Ogbene – 7

The young Corkman was extremely unlucky not to score for two games in a row, and was a handful throughout the game. He might not have done enough to start the next game, but he will definitely be an option.

Callum Robinson – 10

What else could we say for a man who grabbed Ireland’s first senior hat-trick since 2014? The man is playing with an outrageous level of confidence, and we should be hoping he keeps up this form for a long time.

Intricate football from Ireland ends with Callum Robinson firing a deflected effort to the net. A perfect start at the Aviva.

Subs:

Cyrus Christie – 7

The full-back did well when he came on, and proved he is a capable replacement for Doherty if needs be.

Troy Parrott, Nathan Collins, Jason Knight – N/A

