Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg responds to Antonio Conte interview

Matt Doherty has also weighed in.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has become the first Spurs midfielder to respond to Antonio Conte’s recent explosive interview.

Conte spoke passionately after Spurs’ 3-3 draw with Southampton at the weekend, criticising Daniel Levy, while also speaking negatively of some of Spurs’ players.

Over the past few weeks, Spurs have had some poor results in the league and been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League, ensuring their trophy drought would continue.

Ryan Mason is expected to take Tottenham training this afternoon in the absence of Antonio Conte ⚽⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dcxnV24jCe — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 21, 2023

Speaking to Danish media ahead of his country’s international games this month, Hojbjerg said that Conte’s comments come from a place of concern about the team’s results.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Antonio Conte’s comments

He said: “We’ve all seen it. [It was a] very honest and very open press conference he gave.

“It is because he is not satisfied. You don’t do that if you’ve reached the quarter-final of the Champions League and if you’re in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

“It comes from the fact that, unfortunately, we did not get the results we as a team and club wanted. We are still where we want and need to be in the Premier League.

“But yes, it’s hard, I should say. I understand that if you want to be successful as a team, you need 11 men who are committed to a project and a culture.

“But I think he has to elaborate on how he feels before you as a player can start measuring and weighing.

“The coach has not been satisfied, and that is what I will take with me. You do what you can to please him. What I do know about myself is that I am an honest player. I am a player who always gives 100 per cent of myself for the team.”

Many have speculated as to whether or not Conte will still be in charge of Spurs by the time this international window ends.

However, current Atletico Madrid defender (on loan from Spurs) Matt Doherty has said he hopes his club hold on to Conte.

🗣️ "I hope Tottenham stick by him and hold onto him for as long as possible, he's one of the best managers of all time." Former Tottenham player Matt Doherty says Antonio Conte is always honest with his squad pic.twitter.com/GpHJ2vGT5Y — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 21, 2023

