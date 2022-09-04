Phillip Lahm suggests bold rule change to football

The former World Cup winner wants to cut out time wasting.

Phillip Lahm has suggested a bold rule change to football that would have serious implications on the game.

The former German international believes that players going to the corner to waste time during a game should be stomped out of football.

Lahm says that governing bodies could introduce a rule that sees the amount of times a team can go to the corner area of the pitch reduced.

He used the example of the final of Euro 2022, where England’s Lionesses defeated Germany in a very exciting game.

What was noticeable though, was the fact that England managed to keep the ball in the corner for over five minutes.

Lahm said that the response of the Germans showed that something must be done to change this rule, as it was unfair.

Phillip Lahm on time wasting

Writing in The Guardian, he said: “Against this backdrop, the play at the corner flag was professional. I know from my own experience in the World Cup final in Rio 2014 that the time until the final whistle can drag. The minutes between the winning goal and the end were the longest of my life.

“Now the game starts all over again. Rule-makers always have to be attentive. They can ask themselves whether they will curb the amount of time teams are allowed to play at the corner flag in future. They have to decide when it is still accepted as a tactical tool and when the spectators will turn away when the end again justifies the means.

“It also depends on how the players behave on the pitch, whether they feel it is unfair. In the final at Wembley, I noticed that the Germany players complained about the England players with looks and gestures. Similar to the strikers who once waved their arms, telling the goalkeeper: “Release the ball!” They were not helpless at all. They demanded new rules and were partly responsible for the new backpass rule. Their protest was successful.”

There have been increased calls to reduce the amount of time wasting in football recently, and maybe Lahm’s bold suggestion could be one way of dealing with the issue.

