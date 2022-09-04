Steven Gerrard questions why “legitimate” Philippe Coutinho goal was disallowed

A crazy decision from the linesman.

Steven Gerrard has questioned why a “legitimate” Philippe Coutinho goal was disallowed against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

When the game was tied at 1-1, Coutinho was played the ball at the edge of the box. He had to travel backwards to get it, and as he received it, the linesman put his flag up immediately.

The referee noticed this, and blew his whistle for offside a second before Coutinho smashed the ball into the goal off the crossbar from outside the box.

Nothing was made about it at the time, with the players on the pitch accepting the decision, as well as Jamie Carragher, who believed Coutinho was offside.

Philippe Coutinho goal ruled out

However, a few minutes later, Carragher stated that the goal should have stood and that it was an error by the officials.

Should Philippe Coutinho's goal have stood?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4D6illTr2S — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2022

He elaborated on this after the game, saying: “It should have been a goal. It’s a huge mistake by the referee’s assistant and the referee for blowing the whistle.

“You see so often they don’t put the flag up, even when a player is five yards offside. That one, he was onside!”

Gerrard after the game also said he believed the referee was too quick to blow his whistle throughout the game.

He said: “I saw a legitimate goal but obviously I am biased.

“The referee did the same at the other end with [Ezri] Konsa on the keeper [Ederson]. He was desperate on the whistle which went against us twice in the game.”

While Gerrard has every right to be furious with how the game turned out, he will be pleased that his side picked up a point against one of the best teams in the world.

It was a controversial day in the Premier League when it comes to refereeing, with West Ham and Newcastle also feeling extremely hard done by. More on that here.

