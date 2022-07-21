Phil Neville has defended playing Harvey Neville and Romeo Beckham against Barcelona

The Irish underage international made his first-team debut against Barcelona.

Phil Neville has defended playing his own and David Beckham’s son against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly for Inter Miami.

His side lost 6-0 against a strong Barcelona side, with many criticising Neville for playing his own son and Romeo Beckham.

Harvey Neville, who has been playing with Irish underage sides, played the second-half, while Beckham only got the last few minutes.

Some on social media pointed out that neither of the youngsters had ever played in the MLS, and that Neville called them up for what he described as the biggest game in the club’s history.

However, he defended his decision, and said that he wanted to learn some things about the players by throwing them in the deep end.

Phil Neville defends decision to play Harvey Neville and Romeo Beckham vs Barcelona

He said: “Well I think we put the two boys on at wing-back and the first thing you measure is temperament. Have they got the temperament to play in this game? I think both of them did.

“I was super proud of them both. Romeo only got on for the last five or six minutes, which is difficult, but they’d earned the right to get on.

“They both showed really good temperament and I think tonight we learned an awful lot.

“It was a big challenge for us, as you could see. We were playing against world-class players, two world-class teams in each half really.”

Barcelona really turned on the style, with some of their new signings getting on the scoresheet, and some of their more senior players very eager to impress going into the season.

🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 Six bona fide, highlight-reel-worthy goals pic.twitter.com/UmUsVSqeVM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2022

Despite what has been said about their finances, they have somehow managed to assemble a really talented squad, and could well be the favourites going into the new La Liga season.

