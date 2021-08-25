Trevor Sinclair hits out at Rio Ferdinand over Phil Jones comments

“I’m not happy with Rio about that, I think he stepped over the line for me.”

Trevor Sinclair has hit out at Rio Ferdinand over comments he made about Phil Jones during the week.

Speaking on his YouTube series, Ferdinand said that if he was currently at United, he wouldn’t speak to Jones around the club.

Ferdinand, who wasn’t happy with Jones signing a recent contract with the club, said: “If I was in a squad with someone like that, I’m not talking to them. They’re a waste of time. Why am I chatting to you and giving you any energy? Taking that away from my other teammates who are here to play and go into battle for 90 minutes every week.”

Trevor Sinclair on Rio Ferdinand’s Phil Jones comments

Former Manchester City player Sinclair has since responded to Ferdinand’s comments, saying that he has “stepped over the line”.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Of course he is going to accept a new contract (at United). He probably has aspirations of getting into the first team.

“I look at Phil Jones I see a player that has been crippled with injuries over the years, all different kinds of injuries as well.

“I don’t see a bad egg, I look at him, I think he looks like a good pro, he’s not going to cause lots of problems, he’s got a family, he’s got kids, he needs to try and maximise the amount of finance he earns in his career. “Why would he turn down a contract of Manchester United? I think the only people that need to be criticised are the people that offered him the contract because it has not worked out again. “For Rio to come out and criticise him and say he should leave the club and he’s holding down an academy player’s opportunity to go into the first team, I’m not happy with Rio about that, I think he stepped over the line for me.” Jones is currently back training with United’s first team after suffering with injuries for approximately 18 months.

