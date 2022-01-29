Phil Jones linked with move away from Man United

He is catching eyes…

Phil Jones is being heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United.

The central defender had been out in the cold under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but was given his first start in almost two years under Ralf Rangnick against Wolves recently.

Many assumed that Jones would be a liability, given the amount of football he played in the months leading up the Wolves game, but he impressed.

He slotted in alongside Raphael Varane, and was one of United’s better performers on the day, to the point the difference between him and Harry Maguire was unnoticeable.

As a result, he is gaining from attention from abroad, with Bordeaux in France looking to bring him in on loan.

According to The Athletic, Benfica were also interested in Jones, and both clubs are allegedly planning an offer before the end of this transfer window.

However, quite understandably, both clubs are concerned about his injury record. Jones was essentially out of action for two years, and has had a number of injuries to various parts of his body.

It definitely feels like a move that United will have no problem with, as they have plenty of players ahead of Jones in the pecking order.

Varane and Maguire make up the main central defence partnership, while Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are both well able to step in if needs be.

Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are all also able to play in this position, and have done so on occasion in the past.

If Jones does make the move, it will free up some wage space, and potentially enable to bring in a big name during the summer.

Jesse Lingard could also be heading on loan, while Amad Diallo got off to a dream start with Rangers on Saturday.

