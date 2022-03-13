Petr Cech comments prove extremely worrying for Chelsea fans

He doesn’t sound all that optimistic…

Former goalkeeper Petr Cech’s latest comments could prove extremely worrying for Chelsea fans.

Cech is Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor, and gave a lengthy interview to Sky Sports before their home game against Newcastle on Sunday.

The interview was in relation to Chelsea’s uncertain situation, following the sanctions that have been implemented by the UK government.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to Roman Abramovich leaving the club, but this has not stopped the UK government from sanctioning Chelsea further.

As it stands there is a chance that the club will lose a number of their players, as they could be unable to pay staff or renew contracts.

Petr Cech on Chelsea situation

He said: “We have to admit that we go day-by-day because we don’t have this in our hands

“The conversations are going on so that we can actually operate in the way that we can finish the season.

“I believe that for us to be able to, to carry on to finish the season would obviously help everybody involved in the Premier League.”

When asked if he believes Chelsea can afford to pay the wages of the players and staff at the club for the remainder of the season, he said: “We hope so…”

🗣 "We go day by day, we don't have this in our hands." Petr Cech on whether Chelsea can carry on for the rest of the season given the circumstances at the club pic.twitter.com/B1spvFNCyv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 13, 2022

Chelsea vs Newcastle

In the game itself, Chelsea left it late to defeat Newcastle, thanks to a gorgeous Kai Havertz goal.

Jorginho’s pass was absolutely perfect, but Havertz’s touch and finish were out of this world. Thomas Tuchel after the game seemed extremely relieved, as Newcastle really did push them close.

This win should see Chelsea’s top-four finish secured, meaning that regardless of the financial issues that the club are going through, they should be playing Champions League football next season.

