Peter Schmeichel tears into Paul Pogba’s Burnley performance

An interesting take…

Peter Schmeichel was not happy with Paul Pogba’s performance against Burnley on Tuesday night, with the former Manchester United goalkeeper tearing into him after the game.

Pogba scored United’s only goal of the game, and dictated the play for the first 45 minutes, where he played quite well.

However, his influence on the game did disappear as the game went on, which helped Burnley salvage a 1-1 draw from the match.

While Pogba may not have had his best game, he certainly wasn’t United’s worst player on the night, though Schmeichel was not impressed.

Peter Schmeichel on Paul Pogba

He said: “I said before the game Pogba played fantastic on Friday night. If Pogba plays like that we want to keep him, we desperately want to keep him.

“But he was completely out of the game today and you can’t have players doing that.

“That’s not good enough for Man United. At Man United, you’ve got to have a very, very high low-level and at a minimum you’ve got to perform to that.

“You’ve got to have this type of urgency and understanding of when you need to push forward to get the goal you need.”

Paul Pogba at Man United

Pogba’s performance for large parts of the game was exactly what United have been missing in midfield, though Schmeichel may have a point that he did not maintain that level for the entire 90 minutes.

Next up for United is a home game against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, where three points are essential.

Their top four hopes have been given a massive boost after the Saints beat Spurs 3-2 on Wednesday night, with Antonio Conte’s side likely their biggest rivals for that fourth place spot.

If United are to finish in the top four this season, they will need a big few months from Pogba.

Read next: Peter Schmeichel dismisses Claudio Ranieri role in Leicester’s Premier League title win

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Paul Pogba, peter schmeichel