Peter Crouch becomes the latest to criticise Manchester United’s style of play

“There’s an overreliance on individual brilliance, and not enough tactically.”

Peter Crouch has become the latest to criticise Manchester United’s style of play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Crouch was speaking during BT Sport’s coverage of United’s Champions League game against Villarreal on Wednesday night, where Cristiano Ronaldo popped up with the winning goal with only seconds left on the clock.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WINS IT LATE FOR MAN UTD! Listen to that Old Trafford roar 😍 Big players deliver in big moments.#UCL pic.twitter.com/7rcbEJzUQt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 29, 2021

As pressure continues to mount on Solskjaer, this was a crucial goal, as it keeps United in with a real chance of qualifying from their Champions League group.

Speaking after the game, Crouch and Rio Ferdinand were discussing United’s style of play under the manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play

Ferdinand defended his former teammate, insisting that he has brought in a fluid, quick attack.

He said: “It’s a relevant question. If I was to pick anything that stands out, it would be the way that they score in transition. They win the ball, and on that transition they’re so quick, the way they pounce. This is what you see consistently.”

He also outlined that Marcus Rashford, who has missed the start of the season so far, plays a key part in this way of playing, and that United rely on “individual brilliance” at times, which Gary Neville stressed last weekend.

Peter Crouch on Man United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Meanwhile, Crouch criticised the way United set up at times, particularly at home.

He said: “My issue is, the patterns of play are counter attacking football. At home, at Old Trafford, you need more than one way of winning.

“They had more points away from home than they did at home last season, and it’s the same again this season. It’s because they’re playing against teams that sit in, and you can’t play counter attacking football. You need a different way of playing.

“There’s an overreliance on Paul Pogba, on Bruno Fernandes, on Rashford when he’s playing, on Ronaldo tonight. There’s an overreliance on individual brilliance, and not enough tactically.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, peter crouch