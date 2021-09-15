Peter Crouch reveals one regret from time at Liverpool

“I was bitter, I’ll be honest.”

Peter Crouch has revealed his one regret from his time at Liverpool, and it is definitely one that is quite valid.

He discussed being dropped for the 2007 Champions League final against AC Milan, despite going into the game in great form.

Rafael Benitez didn’t start Crouch in the game, despite the fact he had scored seven goals in eight starts in the leadup to the final.

Peter Crouch on Liverpool regret

Speaking to BT Sports about being benched for the big game, Crouch said: “I was bitter, I’ll be honest. Like you said, I had scored seven goals in the run up to the final, so I’d played in most of the games. Then I was told an hour and a half before kick-off that I wouldn’t be in the starting lineup.

“I was annoyed and a bit gutted. It was all a bit of a blur.”

He said that he tried not to spoil the mood in the dressing room, and that he chatted to Benitez after the match about the decision.

Crouch also said that one of his biggest issues was the fact that Benitez setup the Liverpool side so defensively, and that he should have played more attacking players to get at Milan.

“For me it’s the one regret that I look back on… If we’d have gone at them in that game, I genuinely felt we’d have won it.

“That’s the one regret I always think back on. Even if it wasn’t me. If he’d have started Bellamy or just been a bit more attacking, I felt it was there for the taking.”

Liverpool went on to lose the game 2-1, with Dirk Kuyt scoring Benitez’s side’s only goal of the game. Crouch did get on the pitch, but only for slightly over 10 minutes.

