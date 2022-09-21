Peter Crouch says his Stoke side could have beaten Barcelona

Glenn Whelan vs Xavi and Iniesta… If only.

Peter Crouch has said that his Stoke City team under Tony Pulis could have been able to get a result against Barcelona at one point, if the game was played at the Britannia Stadium.

Crouch was speaking about how Pulis went about making home games difficult for the opposition, insisting they went as far as cutting up the pitch to stop ball-playing teams from doing their thing.

Specifically, he said that Stoke would look forward to playing Arsenal at home, referring to it as a “banker”.

“Arsenal was our home banker, we made things difficult,” Crouch told BT Sport.

“We trained in the middle of the pitch before we played Arsenal on a Friday – just to cut it all up so they couldn’t play!

“The grass was grown longer and I remember looking at Aaron Ramsey and he couldn’t see his boot. He went ‘Crouchy?’ and I went ‘This is what we do!’”

Peter Crouch on Barcelona vs Stoke

He continued: “At the time I think we were the only team that could’ve beaten Barcelona! If Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta came to the Britannia at that time I reckon we could’ve turned them over.

“We made it horrendous for teams.”

Pulis’ Stoke teams had a strong Irish core throughout the entirety of his time in charge of the side.

Glenn Whelan and Rory Delap were both midfield regulars under Pulis, while Jonathan Walters also racked up well over 200 appearances at the club.

Crouch was a physical presence at the top of the pitch that would have certainly posed a threat for a Barcelona defence that didn’t have to worry about facing 6’7 strikers too often in La Liga.

It’s a shame that we never got to see this prime Barcelona team take Stoke on at the Britannia, even in a friendly.

