Peter Crouch analyses “worrying” Antonio Conte comments

Both Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch feel as though Antonio Conte will not be at Spurs next season, based on his recent comments.

Speaking after Wednesday night’s loss to Burnley, Conte seemed to imply that he was not capable of improving this Spurs team, with many suggesting he was going to leave the job.

He said: “It means there will be assessment, assessment about the club, about me. The club has to make an assessment, also to speak together, to understand which is the best solution.

He continued: “I came in to improve the situation but at this moment I’m not so good to improve this situation. I’m trying to do everything to change the situation but the situation is not changing.”

Peter Crouch on Antonio Conte

Crouch said: “It was worrying. There’s no other way to describe it. You can understand it, it is hard to come out and face the press after a defeat like that, but you have to do it. It’s part of the job.

“You have to face the cameras with a brave face on. Unfortunately he wasn’t able to do that, and I think he will regret that. It shows the size of the task he has with this Tottenham team.”

He also said that if Spurs were to lose Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, they would be in real trouble.

“People have turned this job down. But Tottenham Hotspur in this new stadium is a massive football club. But people turned it down because there’s a huge rebuilidng process needed here.

“I think if you take Son and Kane out of this team then they don’t get anywhere near top four. There’s a huge rebuild needed.”

Both Ferdinand and Crouch agreed that money has not been spent well at the club, and that Mauricio Pochettino was working miracles at the club.

"I don't think he'll be here after the summer." 😳 🗣 @mrjakehumphrey, @rioferdy5 and @petercrouch discuss Antonio Conte's post-Burnley comments, his long-term future at Tottenham and the character of his current squad… pic.twitter.com/uhaKpFsrZm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2022

His post-match interview after this afternoon’s big win against Leeds will be extremely interesting to see.

