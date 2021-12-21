Pep Guardola explains two players were dropped for “behaviour off the pich”

The City boss is not happy.

Pep Guardiola has explained that the reasoning behind dropping Jack Grealish and Phil Foden to the bench on Sunday was not due to rotation.

The Mancehster City manager went out of his way to say that neither Grealish nor Foden “deserved” to play, and that at Christmas time in particular, he keeps an eye on players becoming distracted.

Neither of the England internationals were missed, as City ran out 4-0 winners over a struggling Newcastle United side.

Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish and Phil Foden

Speaking after the game however, it was clear Guardiola wanted people to know why the England duo were not selected.

Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Not rotation, no. “I decided for this team because they deserved to play today, these guys and not the other ones.

“At Christmas time I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. And when off the pitch is not proper they are not going to play.

“So we have to be focused all the time because of distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens – you have to still be focused.”

The attacking pair were replaced by Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, both of whom played very well against the relegation-battling team.

Grealish and Foden behaviour issues

It is certainly not the first time that these two players in particular have gotten in trouble for their actions off the pitch.

Grealish has had a number of driving offenses, while Foden was sent home from an England camp for breaching the Covid safety guidelines.

Whatever the incident was that led to them being dropped on Sunday could be made all the more frustrating due to the ongoing Covid issue that is causing chaos in the Premier League.

With a number of teams not having enough players available to complete a full squad, leaving two players out of a Starting XI due to behaviour implies Guardiola was really unhappy.

