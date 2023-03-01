Pep Guardiola takes multiple shots at Man United

He was proud of that one…

Pep Guardiola has taken multiple shots at Manchester United with his comments since his side’s local rivals won the Carabao Cup.

Guardiola has dominated the League Cup since he joined Manchester City, but it is now two years in a row that his side haven’t won it, with Liverpool picking it up last season.

With his local rivals winning it this year, it comes as no surprise that he feels obligated to send a few shots in the direction of Erik ten Hag and his team.

Guardiola belittled the Carabao Cup, and said when you’ve won as many as his team have, the excitement of winning it can wear off.

Pep Guardiola takes dig at Man United

He said: “They are excited. When we won our first Carabao Cup we were excited too, but when we won four in a row it was a bit like ‘It’s okay, it’s just another one’.”

When asked then if Man United could continue winning titles, he said: “Yeah, if they spend a little bit more money. Because they didn’t spend, isn’t it?

“It’s normal though. They’re in the position they normally should be…”

Just look at the look on his face when he delivered the line about spending more money:

"Yeah if they spend a little bit more money" 😆 Pep Guardiola jokes about Manchester United's spending 💰 pic.twitter.com/qKfepqXAEA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 28, 2023

Many Man United fans are pleased by Guardiola’s somewhat snarky comments, as it shows that he is potentially starting to get bothered by their improvement under Ten Hag.

Over the past few years, Guardiola has been full of praise for United, which many people took as an insult as it implied that he didn’t see them as a threat.

If United overcome West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, it sets things up for a potential quarter-final between the two Manchester clubs, or even meeting further down the line.

Read next: Man United players welcome Paul Pogba back to the pitch

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: pep guardiola