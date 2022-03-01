Pep Guardiola names the five Premier League teams who play attacking football

Look away now Manchester United fans…

Pep Guardiola has named the five Premier League teams who play attacking football when they face Manchester City.

After City’s controversial 1-0 win over Everton, Guardiola said that he found that Frank Lampard’s side sat deep and attempted to stop City from breaking them down.

While this is obviously an unsurprising tactic from teams with teams worse than City’s, Guardiola bemoaned the fact that the vast majority of teams in the league do not attack against his side.

Rightly or wrongly, he said that neither Chelsea or Manchester United are teams that attack City when they face off.

Pep Guardiola on other Premier League teams

He said: “Yeah. Maybe we provoke them but most of them except Liverpool I would say, Brighton I would say, Arsenal in some moments I would say … let me think about it, maybe I’m forgetting someone.

“Aston Villa, we played there a little bit too. There are moments when they did it. But as a principle, when we make a good build-up, they sit.

“Leeds, as well. The rest, they sit back. But, honestly, I’m not saying nothing wrong. Every manager, every team can do whatever they want, absolutely.

“It’s in our hands how to break them — teams that are high pressing, how to do it, and when teams sit back, how we have to do it.”

Pep Guardiola

While United and Chelsea fans in particular may feel aggrieved by Guardiola’s comments, they can both take pleasure in the fact they have gotten the better than him on a number of occasions.

United beat City at the Etihad last season, while Chelsea defeated them in the Champions League final just a few months later.

Both sides so by playing defensive, counter-attacking football, but it worked, and based on these most recent comments, it is something that Guardiola finds frustrating to deal with.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester City, pep guardiola