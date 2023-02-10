Pep Guardiola comes out swinging following Man City charges

“We are innocent.”

Pep Guardiola has passionately defended Manchester City following the allegations that have been made against his club.

Man City have been accused of wrongdoing by the Premier League, just years after Uefa accused them of doing something similar.

While City have been charged with 113 counts of wrongdoing, Guardiola believes that this investigation will have a similar outcome to the one that Uefa conducted.

Uefa did in fact find City to be guilty, banning them from European football for two years, but they got away with it on the technicality of the alleged offences being outside “a time bar for rule-breaking”.

Guardiola went on what felt like somewhat of a rehearsed rant, where he said that he feels like his side have been condemned already, but he maintains they have not done anything wrong.

Pep Guardiola on Man City charges

He said: “We were condemned. We have just a charge. With the accusation from UEFA, the club proved we were completely innocent, why should now be condemned?

“Nineteen teams of the Premier League are accusing us without the chance to defend, and the words of my chairman, my CEO, my owner explain everything. You know what side I am on.

“I would say we are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proved guilty. We didn’t have this opportunity because we are already sentenced.

“What is going to happen I don’t know, but personally I am happy we are here. Like UEFA we have the chance to defend. I think we have good lawyers. I think the Premier League, supported by 19 teams, will have good lawyers too.

“Just in case we are not innocent, we will accept what the judge in the Premier League decides.”

PEP 💬 I am not moving from this seat. I can assure you. More than ever. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 10, 2023

Pep Guardiola stands by Man City

On the pitch, Man City have a title race to worry about, as well as a Champions League to worry about, as well as the business end of the FA Cup.

Next up is a game against Aston Villa on Sunday at 4.30pm.

