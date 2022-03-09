Pep Guardiola fumes at Kyle Walker over “stupid” red card

“I am so angry.”

Pep Guardiola has fumed at Kyle Walker over a “stupid” red card he received back in December, and he is still punishing him for it.

Manchester City had qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League when they played RB Leipzig back in December.

With City comfortably winning the game and through to the next round, Walker for some reason decided to blatantly kick an RB Leipzig player, and he was sent off a result.

Now, with Walker still suspended, Guardiola maintains that he is still “so angry” with the Englishman over his “stupid” tackle.

He even went as far as revealing that while City as a club appealed Walker’s red card, he did not want them to do so, as he wanted his player to be punished.

Pep Guardiola on Kyle Walker

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, he said: “He deserved the three-game ban. When a player does a stupid thing, he deserves to be banned for three games.

“I’m not so kind to Kyle in this kind of action. I’m still so angry with him.

“It’s not necessary to discuss with him – he knows it. Kyle is so important for us – you saw the game he played against United – but in Leipzig when we had already qualified, 80 minutes in and he made this kind of action? He deserves the three games.

“The club appealed but I did not agree. They had to do it because in other similar cases it was just two games (but) he deserved it. Hopefully he learns for the future.”

🗣 "I'm so angry with him" 😡 Pep Guardiola is still angry with Kyle Walker following his red card and three-game Champions League ban 🟥 pic.twitter.com/8nUl6wKn99 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 9, 2022

Kyle Walker

While Guardiola was clearly happy with Walker’s performance against United at the weekend, he was beaten a little bit easily by Jadon Sancho for the first-half goal.

However, the City manager will know that if they are to have any chance of winning the Champions League, Walker’s recovery pace will be absolutely crucial when they come against the best teams in the world.

The Englishman does have a crazy foul in him though, with Roy Keane branding him an “idiot” not too long ago.

