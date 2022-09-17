Close sidebar

Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish’s bad form

by Rudi Kinsella
pep guardiola jack grealish

He also managed to take a dig at the England team in the process…

Pep Guardiola has defended Jack Grealish after yet another disappointing start to the season.

Grealish has played just twice in the Premier League so far this season, and he is yet to register a goal or an assist in any competition.

This comes after he played a minor part in Manchester City winning the league last season after his £100 million move from Aston Villa. Many have been underwhelmed by Grealish, but it’s clear that Guardiola hasn’t fully given up on him just yet.

Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

He said: “He started well. Then he had to stop with a player in his ankle. We were lucky it was not worse…

“Last game in the final third he was the only one up front who makes aggressive runs one against one, but to make assists he didn’t have his mates in the box so we left him isolated.

pep guardiola jack grealish

“I’m more than happy and delighted with what he’s doing. Now it’s just a question of time to get back a little bit his momentum he had at the beginning of the season.

“I want him to score goals and I want him to make assists, but it’s not all about that. It’s how he contributes without the ball, and he produces with it.”

He was then asked if he sees a “different” version of Grealish when he plays for England compared to Man City, and his answer won’t be what Gareth Southgate would like to hear.

He said: “I have to be honest, when there’s an international break, I don’t watch the England matches.”

Grealish will definitely appreciate this public vote of confidence from his manager, but he knows well that he will need to start performing at a higher level to break his way into the team properly.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Related posts

FAI Cup: Waterford and Treaty United claim huge scalps against Premier Division opponents

Robbie Keane makes bold Caoimhin Kelleher claim

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked with Premier League job