Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is still getting better

Well that’s just absolutely terrifying.

Pep Guardiola has said that Erling Haaland is still getting better, and that it’s “a matter of time” before he improves even more.

Haaland incredibly scored his 20th league goal of the season against Leeds on Thursday night, after just 15 games.

Somewhat more incredibly is the fact that Haaland had a bit of an off-night, missing quite a few chances that you would have banked on him scoring.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said that Haaland will do better in front of goal, and that he is still recovering from an injury that was affecting him just before the World Cup.

Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

“I think he is still not at his best because of the injury, to move his huge body is not easy for him but as much as he can play, minutes will be better,” Guardiola said. “I had the feeling he is not at his best. It is a matter of time. [He is] always an incredible threat for the opponent.

“The numbers are unbelievable but I have the feeling he is not just coming here for the numbers, he wants to win it. Still there are 70 points to play for.

“He missed chances, hopefully he can do better, but the numbers are exceptional, an incredible threat for us and always in the right position at the right time.”

Haaland is on course to absolutely smash the record for most goals in a Premier League season, which is currently held by Mo Salah.

He is virtually guaranteed to win the Golden Boot this year, with Harry Kane in second place with an impressive 13 goals.

If Guardiola is right, and he does get better, then the Premier League will likely be Man City’s until Haaland decides to leave the country.

