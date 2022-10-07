Pep Guardiola responds to Erling Haaland petition

An amusing response.

Pep Guardiola has responded to a petition that was launched earlier in the week to have Erling Haaland removed from Premier League football “for being a robot”.

Haaland has found life in the Premier League extremely easy, scoring an incredible 14 goals already so far, and only failing to score in one game this season.

Guardiola was speaking about his extraordinary signing, and issued a warning that he can improve going forward, as he believes he can strike better partnerships with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Speaking on Friday, he said: “He can improve every part of his game. Everyone knows he can do better. We can all improve until we die.

“It will be good for Haaland to break the record but any record can be broken. Hopefully he can carry this on. After the Community Shield people had a lot of doubts but let’s just look at tomorrow and he needs to focus on that. Then at the end of the season he can look at the goals.”

When a reporter asked him Guardiola if he had seen the petition to get Haaland banned from football, the City boss insisted it is a good joke.

🗣 "It's a joke, it's good." 😅 Pep Guardiola's reaction to the petition trying to get Erling Haaland banned from the Premier League pic.twitter.com/akqAJixbR8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 7, 2022

The petition, which has seemingly been removed at this point, had amassed over two million signatures at one point, with a number of football fans sharing it after City’s demolition of Manchester United.

Next up to try and stop the Norwegian striker is Southampton, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl currently finding himself under quite a lot of pressure.

The last thing he and young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu need right now is Haaland and co. coming to town. More on that here.

