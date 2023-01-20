Pep Guardiola calls out Man City fans with incredible post-match interview

Shocking comments from the manager.

Pep Guardiola criticised Manchester City’s fans after their magnificent comeback against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

In a game that Guardiola will have viewed as a must-win in the title race, City found themselves 2-0 down at half-time thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal.

They had it all to do in the second-half, but they managed to comeback and win 4-2, thanks to a Riyad Mahrez-inspired 45 minutes from the current Premier League champions.

It was a win that could act as a morale booster for Man City and their supporters, who Guardiola is demanding more from.

The City manager made it clear that he was not talking about their away fans, but their home fans, who he referred to as “silent”.

Pep Guardiola on Man City fans

In the post-match interview, Guardiola said: “Our fans were silent for 45 minutes – I want my fans back.

“I want my fans that are here – not my away fans, they are the best – but my fans here to support every corner and every action, because Tottenham are one of the toughest opponents I’ve ever faced.

“They booed because we were losing but in the second half we played good, we had more chances.

“Maybe it’s the same with our team, maybe we are so comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years.”

Later in the same interview, Guardiola was asked to reveal what he had said to his players in the dressing room at half-time and after the match.

This resulted in him storming out, as he refused to answer the question.

Reporter: "You're not happy with your players?" Pep: "Of course I'm NOT!" 😡 You do NOT want to miss this interview… pic.twitter.com/WD01fZwICE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2023

Next up for City is a home game against Wolves on Sunday, while league-leaders Arsenal take on Manchester United at home in a weekend that could be crucial for the title race.

