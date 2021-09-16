Pep Guardiola begs Manchester City fans to come to the stadium

A plea from the City boss.

Pep Guardiola has begged Manchester City fans to come to the stadium for their league game against Southampton this Saturday at 3pm.

The City manager was speaking after his side’s excellent win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, with the Manchester team running out 6-3 winners on the night.

Goals from Nathan Ake, an own goal, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus ensured Guardiola’s team got the result, after Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku scored an incredible hat-trick for the away team.

Pep Guardiola’s plea to Man City fans

"Class from the £100m man!" Jack Grealish has his first Champions League goal, and it's a little bit special 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/89YZ2jbYsp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2021

Speaking after the game, Guardiola urged his team’s supporters to come to their match on Saturday, insisting his players will be tired and they will need the help.

He said: “I would say the last three games we played here we scored 16 goals.

“So I would like to come more people [sic] next game on Saturday, we need the people next Saturday. Please.

“We will be tired. I know the team from Ralph [Hasenhuttl] is quite similar to the way they play. They are so, so dangerous with good quality and it’s a really important game for us.

“So I invite to all our people to come next Saturday, 3pm, to watch the game.”

Manchester City’s fan problems

City not being able to sell out their stadium is a stick that is regularly used to beat the club with, especially given the undeniable quality of their squad, and the incredible performances they put on display on a regular basis.

The team won the league last season, and the Carabao Cup, all while getting to the final of the Champions League, so it’s understandable that Guardiola is slightly disappointed that his stadium is still not packed every week.

City defender Kyle Walker said recently that having fans in the stadium “makes all the difference”, as he too urged the club’s fans to come to the games.

Read More About: Manchester City, pep guardiola