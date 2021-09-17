Pep Guardiola refuses to apologise following stadium comments

“I’m not going to apologize for what I said – I was honest.”

Pep Guardiola has refused to apologise following his comments about his club’s stadium attendance.

After Kevin Parker, of the Manchester City Supporters Group, said that Guardiola should “stick to coaching” after his comments, the City boss has said he will not be saying sorry.

Speaking on Friday, he said: “I’m not going to apologise. What I said wasn’t wrong. We need their support. I invited them to enjoy another game, because we need their support.”

He said that the point he was making after the Champions League win over RB Leipzig was that he believes Saturday’s game against Southampton will be very difficult, and he will need the assistance from the fans.

“I always say ‘guys if you want to join us we would be incredibly happy’, because I know how difficult it will be. And I prefer to be with my people than without my people.

“But if they don’t come for any reason, it’s perfect. If you don’t want to come, don’t come.”

He continued: “If I’m a problem for my fans I will make a step aside, that’s not a problem for me. But I am one of them since day one.”

Man City fans hit out at Pep Guardiola

Parker, who is the general secretary of the City Supporters Club, said that he doesn’t understand why his team’s manager chose to comment on attendance.

Parker said: “It did surprise me. I’m not sure what that’s got to do with him. He doesn’t understand the difficulties that some people might have getting to a game at the Etihad on a Wednesday evening at 8pm. They’ve got kids to think of, they might not be able to afford it, there are still some Covid issues about … I don’t see why he comments on it.

“He’s absolutely the best coach in the world but, in the nicest possible way, I think maybe he should stick to that. It just takes the edge off what was a good night. People are talking more about Pep’s comments than a fantastic game.”

Parker spoke to Sky Sports News, where he said the City support is normally “very good”, and that the City fans are “more hardcore and more local”.

