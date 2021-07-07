Incredible Pedri stat from Italy game shows how talented the youngster really is

This is mind-blowing.

Spain were nobody’s favourites going into the tournament, but they did have one bright spark that had a lot of people excited to see them in action – Pedri.

The 18-year-old, born in November of 2002, has played some incredible games for Barcelona this season and regularly displays vision, technique and composure well beyond his years.

But this statistic from Tuesday night’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy shows exactly what type of talent we are dealing with.

Pedri stat vs Italy.

According to Spanish football journalist Sid Lowe, Pedri completed every single one of his passes against Italy. All of them.

The youngster attempted 55 passes, and not one of them went to Italian feet. They all went to the intended target.

Full time.

Pedri has completed, erm, ALL of his passes. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) July 6, 2021

This stat may be deceiving if he was the sort of player who gets on the ball aimlessly and plays the ball sideways and backwards with no plan or purpose, but this is not how Pedri plays the game.

Admittedly, he often does wait a bit to get involved in the game, but when he does, he does so to hurt the opposition with beautifully timed and perfectly weighted through balls.

Luis Enrique compares Pedri to Andreas Iniesta.

Speaking after the game, Spain manager Luis Enrique heaped praise on the youngster, who was said to be in tears in the dressing room after the penalty shootout defeat to Italy.

According to Marca, Enrique said: “Has anyone noticed what an 18-year-old boy named Pedri has done in the Euros? Not even don Andres Iniesta has done it.”

“What Pedri has done in these Euros I have never seen with an 18-year-old, not from anyone in the Euros, World Cups, Olympic games, it’s something away from all logic.

“I’m delighted that many more are aboard the Pedri bandwagon.”

Barcelona have a star on their hands.

