Latest Man United striker option falls through

Back to the drawing board.

Manchester United have suffered a blow in the transfer market, following the latest Paulo Dybala news.

United are making no secret about the fact that they are in the market for a striker, or another forward option, with reports emerging recently that the English club had opened negotiations with the Argentina international.

Since then, it has been confirmed by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano that Dybala is staying in Italy and moving to Roma on a free transfer.

Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySport Mourinho, key factor – he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. pic.twitter.com/qZaYmp5VqD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

In 293 appearances for Juventus, Dybala scored 115 goals and provided 48 assists, so his talents could come in extremely useful as Jose Mourinho looks to build on his sixth place finish with Roma last season.

In fact, it is believed that Mourinho played a big part in bringing Dybala to the club.

Paulo Dybala and Man United

This means that United and new manager Erik ten Hag need to go back to the drawing board when it comes to a striker, while time is quickly running out.

The season starts in less than four weeks, and given they have still not wrapped up the Frenkie de Jong deal, they will likely be busy between now and the end of the transfer window.

Anthony Martial has looked sharp in pre-season, and as a result, some United fans feel as though they could rely on him for an entire season.

However, he has always been inconsistent in a United jersey, and an issue could arise if he were to get injured, given United have the difficult Thursday/Sunday schedule that comes with the Europa League.

There is also the small matter of Cristiano Ronaldo and his failure to find a new club so far. If that transfer can’t go through, he could well be the starting striker again next season, though we’re not sure any of the parties involved want that.

