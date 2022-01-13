Paul Scholes gives brutal assessment of Man United squad

He questioned whether some players in particular were good enough.

Paul Scholes has given a brutal assessment of the current Man United squad, referencing some specific players and asking whether they were up to the standard of the club.

Scholes had quite a level-headed approach when discussing the players in the squad, insisting that while some of them are proven winners, others just might not ever be of that standard.

He singled out central defenders Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof and asked whether they will ever be good enough to win a Premier League at the club.

Scholes was one of the few pundits who, when things had really gotten bad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was unafraid to criticise the performances of the team, and question the manager in general.

Paul Scholes on Man United squad

He said: “I watch United and I think the effort is there. I don’t doubt that they’re trying their best to win games.

“It has to come to a point where you think ‘Are these players good enough?’ The majority of the squad, the young players, they haven’t proven themselves to be good enough to win anything.

“Some of these players have had a lot of games. Marcus Rashford has had a lot of games. Are we going to see these lads win trophies? Maguire, is he good enough? Lindelof, is he good enough?”

He then named some of the “winners” in United’s squad but asked if the rest of the team are good enough to win major tournaments.

“Obviously (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Paul) Pogba and (Raphael) Varane have won trophies. (Nemanja) Matic has won trophies as well. But the rest of the squad haven’t proven they can do that.

“We keep saying how good they are, but they are failing to produce on the pitch at the minute.”

Next up for United is a difficult trip to Villa Park on Saturday evening, where both sides will feel as though three points are on the cards.

