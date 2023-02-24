Paul Scholes takes dig at former Man United managers with Instagram post

He also named his two favourite players…

Paul Scholes has taken a dig at former Manchester United managers with his latest Instagram post.

Scholes is clearly delighted with his former club’s win over Barcelona, with Brazilian duo Fred and Antony helping United to a 2-1 win over the La Liga leaders.

United went a goal down thanks to an early Robert Lewandowski penalty, but bounced back well and ensured they will now advance to the last-16 of the Europa League.

While covering the game on BT Sport, Scholes refused to rule Man United out of winning the Premier League this season.

Scholes took to Instagram after the game to celebrate, while also taking a clear shot at previous Man United managers.

Paul Scholes on previous Man United managers

He said: “Talk of a quadruple is firmly tongue in cheek. I’d snap your hand off for one or two trophies this season.

“And we finally have a manager who gets Man United, fast and furious, not possession based, no parking the bus or buses and taking no shit from any fucker!

“Remember absolutely nothing achieved yet. Oh and good to see my two favourite players scoring big goals last night.”

It’s not clear whether or not Scholes is joking when referring to Fred and Antony as his two favourite players, as he has been critical of both of them in the past, but there’s no denying that the two players are becoming fan-favourites at Old Trafford.

Both Brazilians likely played their way into the Starting XI of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, though it will be interesting to see the side that Ten Hag picks for the game.

Scholes himself knows a thing or two about beating Barcelona, as he scored one of Man United’s great goals against the Spanish giants in a Champions League semi-final once upon a time.

