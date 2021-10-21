Paul Scholes says Man United will be hammered by Liverpool if they don’t improve

“Go and do that on Sunday and see what happens.”

Paul Scholes is not allowing himself to get carried away by Manchester United’s late win against Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo came up with the goods with just 10 minutes left, with a win that takes United to the top of their Champions League group.

Incredibly, when they were 2-0 down after 45 minutes, they were bottom of that same group, and it was starting to feel like the writing was on the wall for the manager.

And while many United fans, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer included, see this as a win that sums up the “United DNA”, Scholes is being more of a realist, insisting that this way of playing is not sustainable.

Paul Scholes on Man United vs Atalanta

He said: “The first half really worried me. People are going to say I’m miserable, and I’ll probably get slagged off by United fans. But I looked at that game thinking about Liverpool on Sunday. Thinking about Manchster City.

“In that first half, United were all over the place. They were disjointed. The two midfield players play on their own. If you do that against Man City or Liverpool, you’ll be 4-0 down at half time. You’d be out of the game and you’re not coming back.

“Yeah, it’s great seeing the excitement, seeing ‘the United way’… But that first half stuck with me.”

CRISTIANOOOOO RONALDOOOO!! 🙌 He always has to have his say, and he's come up with another big goal for Man Utd in the Champions League! From 0-2 down to 3-2 up! pic.twitter.com/hF5p1R3d4D — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

He continued: “They conceded so many chances. If you’re playing against quality players. There’s no way you’re winning that game. Not a chance.

“Everyone will get carried away with this euphoria now. Will he play that way on Sunday against Liverpool, if it was that brilliant? Everyone’s smiling and everyone’s happy, go and do that on Sunday and see what happens.

“Imagine Jurgen Klopp watching that at home, rubbing his hands together.”

"Go and do that against Liverpool on Sunday, see what happens." "Imagine Jurgen Klopp watching that at home, rubbing his hands together." Paul Scholes won't let a late Ronaldo winner paper over the cracks of that first-half performance from Man Utd.#UCL pic.twitter.com/Dzt9FEC67v — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

Man United vs Liverpool

The big game between two of English football’s greatest rivals kicks off at 4.30 on Sunday, with Liverpool definitely coming into the weekend in better form, with their starman Mo Salah currently playing like the best player in the world.

However, form often goes out the window in a game of this magnitude. Anything can happen.

