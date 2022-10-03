Paul Scholes takes dig at two Man United players on Instagram

Two players in particular are getting it from all angles.

Paul Scholes has taken a not-so-subtle dig at two Manchester United players on Instagram following the embarrassing defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

United lost the game 6-3, but they were completely dominated by City from start to finish, with Pep Guardiola’s side putting in their finest performance of the season.

Erling Haaland was unstoppable on the day, while Phil Foden also played out of his skin, with both of the youngsters picking up hat-tricks.

Scholes clearly didn’t enjoy the game, which he made clear with an Instagram story, but another post he shared took aim at Jadon Sancho and Antony’s performances.

On his Instagram page, Scholes shared a picture of David Beckham and Ryan Giggs celebrating a goal with their arms around each other.

Paul Scholes’ Instagram

Scholes himself captioned the picture: “Anyone remember when wingers used to help their full-backs?”

While he didn’t necessarily name Sancho or Antony, the timing of the post strongly suggests he wasn’t happy with the performances they put in yesterday.

Neither Sancho nor Antony offered a lot defensively at the Etihad Stadium, with a potential reason being that the latter was asked to stay forward in an attempt to pin Joao Cancelo back.

Sancho on the other hand had his poorest game of the season, and could now risk dropping out of the starting XI for next Sunday’s game against Everton.

Arsene Wenger agrees with Scholes, insisting that United’s two wingers did very little to help their team on Sunday.

He said: “What is for me unbelievable in the first half is that Man United has defended so badly on the flanks.

“From the first minute Dalot got a yellow card, and Sancho and Antony did not contribute defensively. They were, in the whole half, flooded on the flanks and they were always in trouble.”

More on that here.

