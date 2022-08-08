Paul Scholes offers some not-so-friendly advice to Man United midfielders on Instagram

Tell us how you really feel…

Paul Scholes has shared his opinions on Manchester United’s two starting central midfielders in the 2-1 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

Fred and Scott McTominay started in central midfield, with Bruno Fernandes just ahead of them and Christian Eriksen playing in the false nine role.

Scholes, who played in this position during United’s most successful period, has clearly had enough of what he saw of the two in midfield.

He took to Instagram to offer some advice about playing in the role, but did so in quite a ruthless manner.

He wrote: “Thoughts for the week. Midfielders it’s all about body shape when receiving the ball. Too many times it’s all about body shape when receiving the ball, too many times facing their own goal and can only play one way.

“Get on the ‘half turn’ for fuck sake and bring your forward, more talented players, into the game. Have a great week everyone.”

It was Gary Neville who shared Scholes’ post from Instagram on to his Twitter page, where it has since been shared widely.

Paul Scholes on Man United midfield

And over on Instagram Scholesey has snapped 😂 pic.twitter.com/WngPERmEpA — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 8, 2022

While it’s not a guarantee that Scholes is referring to United’s midfield, it does add up, as his post came not long after a terrible performance by the midfield duo.

Fred almost gave away a goal in the first-half with a sloppy backpass, and could have done more to stop the second goal go in, while McTominay put in a performance that could see him drop out of the Starting XI going forward.

This performance will only escalate the need to sign a new midfielder, as United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong continues.

It could also result in Donny van de Beek being given a start against Brentford next week, or Eriksen dropping deeper to play in a more natural position for him.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, paul scholes