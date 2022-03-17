Paul Pogba reveals home was robbed during Atletico match

He is seeking information and willing to pay a reward.

Paul Pogba has revealed that his home was robbed during Manchester United’s loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

His home was robbed while he and his wife were at the match, though his children were asleep in their room while the intruders broke into the house.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, he said that he has now lost his sense of safety and security, which is more important than anything that was taken.

He is also appealing for information, urging anyone who knows anything about the incident to get in touch with [email protected]

Paul Pogba home robbed

He said: “Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarised while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home… our sense of safety and security.

“This occurred during the final minutes of last night’s match when they knew we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed.

“As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being able to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.”

Paul Pogba robbed

The French international is clearly shaken by the incident, though it is great to see that nobody was harmed by the intruders.

His plan will have been to go to France on international duty next week, but perhaps this incident will change things for him.

A similar robbery happened to Angel di Maria when he was playing for Man United, and it led to the Argentina wanting to get out of Manchester as quickly as possible.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Paul Pogba