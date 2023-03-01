Man United players welcome Paul Pogba back to the pitch

Wholesome scenes.

Manchester United players welcomed Paul Pogba back following his return to a football pitch on Tuesday night.

Pogba’s last game of football had been Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on 19 April 2022, 315 days ago, when he suffered a calf injury.

Pogba, 29, then injured his knee shortly after re-signing for Juventus on a free in July and had to have surgery.

This resulted in him missing the World Cup, where his team got to the final and lost on penalties, while also missing the entirety of Juve’s season so far.

He came on as a substitute in the Turin derby on Tuesday, a game which Juventus won 4-2.

Pogba will be pleased with his own performance, as he came on when his side were still drawing 2-2 with Torino, so it does appear he made some sort of impact.

He showed glimpses of his old self at times, still displaying some excellent athleticism and an ability to control the ball in ways that other players simply could not.

The question will be about whether or not he can remain fit between now and the end of the season.

Paul Pogba’s return to football

Pogba shared a picture to his Instagram following his return to the football pitch, and the response from his former Man United teammates shows how respected he still is at the club.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Harry Maguire and Jesse Lingard all left kind comments on Pogba’s picture, clearly happy for the Frenchman to be back doing what he does best.

Despite what had been reported in the media at times, Pogba was often a very positive influence in the dressing room, and he was definitely a popular figure on the training ground.

While he doesn’t seem to be missed at Man United currently, many fans of the club may be wondering what Erik ten Hag could have done with the player if he managed to get his hands on him.

