Every time a transfer window rolls around, rumours start to speculate about Paul Pogba and his future. This is both a testament to his undeniable ability, and also goes a long way to explaining why some Manchester United fans are so frustrated by the Frenchman, and what he has failed to do at the club.

Lately, rumours linking Pogba to Paris Saint Germain have intensified, with the French club reportedly planning to make a bid for the midfielder in the near future.

And while it is entirely likely he will still be at the club next season, we have compiled a list of five players who could take Pogba’s place at United if he does go.

Paul Pogba potential replacements if he makes a transfer

Renato Sanches

Every team in the world would be happy to sign Renato Sanches after his eye-catching performance at Euro 2020.

He displayed it all for Portugal. Strength, shot power, range of passing, ball retention, work ethic and composure. He deserved more than what he got at the Euros, but maybe his efforts will result in a high profile move.

It didn’t work out too well last time he came to the Premier League, but United could do a lot worse than putting him in their midfield and letting him do what he does best.

Ruben Neves

Neves does not even nearly possess the athleticism that Pogba has, but his range of passing and shooting from distance is not a million miles away from the Frenchman’s.

Wolves are reportedly willing to listen to offers for their free-kick specialist, and he could make for a decent addition to United’s midfield at a reasonable price, though Arsenal are also believed to be snooping around.

Jack Grealish

Perhaps the most unlikely on this list, given the interest that Manchester City are expressing in Villa’s talisman, but also one that makes a lot of sense.

United, for better or worse, like to sign superstars. Grealish is one. He would cost as much if not more than anyone else on this list, but could potentially give United more than Pogba does from that left centre-mid position.

Grealish’s ability is there for all to see every single time he picks up the ball, and you could make the case that he delivers on a more consistent basis than Pogba does.

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona would be mad to sell their best midfielder, and one of their most valuable assets. But there may come a point where they may not have a choice.

The club is definitely in financial turmoil, but have continued to bring in some high profile names and increase their payroll as a result. De Jong is one of the best midfielders in the world, and if a situation arises where Barca need to make some money quickly, United should be all over it.

Donny van de Beek

Those who watched van de Beek at Ajax, particularly during their incredible Champions League run in the 2018/2019 season, should be baffled by the game time he got at United last season.

It would really be cruel if he didn’t get a proper run in the team at some point, but it only seems like a genuine possibility if Pogba (or Bruno, which seems really unlikely) leaves the club.

