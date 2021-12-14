How Ralf Rangnick could get the best out of Paul Pogba

We could see this work well at some point this season.

While the idea of still trying to get the best out of Paul Pogba may be exhausting and old news for a lot of Manchester United fans, it’s probably something Ralf Rangnick is thinking about.

Constant contract talk and transfer rumours aside, United have a top class World Cup winner with them until they are told otherwise, and they need to get the best out of him.

And somewhat unintentionally, Rangnick may be about to do just that.

Based on the formation Rangnick has played at United so far, he asks two inverted wingers to be responsible for creating the majority of the chances.

They play as wide attacking midfielders, allowing the full-backs to push on and offer the width.

Man United getting the best out of Paul Pogba

So far, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho have been playing this position for Rangnick, but it would make perfect sense for Pogba to slot in there if needs be.

He has the exact skillset to pick the ball up in the wide positions, and drift inwards in an attempt to create space and make chances. He isn’t the type of wide player who is going to try and beat his full-back with pace and go down the line, which suits Rangnick’s tactics.

It also gets rid of any need for him to be picking the ball up deep in his own half, which has often led to him carelessly giving away chances to the opposition.

After United’s 1-0 over Crystal Palace, Rangnick said that he was extremely impressed by his whole team, but slightly disappointed that Fernandes and Sancho didn’t create more chances.

Paul Pogba at Man United

There is a good chance that if Pogba was told to go out on to the pitch and instructed to create chances, there wouldn’t be much chance of him failing.

It would be foolish to put all of the eggs into this basket, and it could end in him leaving the club in a few months anyway, but given the fixture pileup and his undeniable talent, it’s something we could see Rangnick look towards this season.

After all, it was just a few months ago that Pogba was getting four assists in one game…

