Paul Pogba comments explains underwhelming spell at Man United

Some brutal honesty from the Frenchman.

Paul Pogba’s latest comments go some way in explaining the underwhelming spell he has had at Manchester United.

Pogba has had some memorable moments in a United jersey since signing from Juventus, and some incredible runs of form, but even the most optimistic fan will tell you that it could and should have been better.

He failed to hit the heights he did in Italy, while United fans would often watch him go off on international duty and play as if he is one of the best players in the world.

He is currently away with the France squad, and gave an interview explaining why he feels things haven’t worked out too well in Manchester.

He said part of the issue is that he has failed to have a set position, and that he has been moved about too often.

Paul Pogba on time at Man United

He said: “You have to be honest, it does not satisfy me, over the last five seasons, but really not at all. This year, it is dead, we won’t win anything yet. Whether it’s with Manchester or at another club, I want to win trophies.

“It’s simple, at the Blues, I play, and, in addition, at my position. I know my role, I feel the confidence of the coach, the players. It’s normal , to feel this difference with Manchester, because it’s hard to be consistent when you often change position, game system or partners.

“On the coach, we get along very well, he gave me a role that I know, but, at Manchester United, do I really have a role? I ask the question and I don’t have the answer.”

Paul Pogba at Man United

While his performances still remain in his own hands, he does have a point to an extent.

Just this season alone, he has played as a defensive midfielder, a number eight, a wide forward, and a number 10.

Meanwhile, at France, him and N’golo Kante have an excellent partnership that saw them win the World Cup together.

