Paul Pogba speaks out about Man United’s treatment of him

“Never seen that…”

Paul Pogba has spoken out about Manchester United’s treatment of him over the past 12 months, with the Frenchman saying he’s never seen anything like it in football.

Pogba’s contract has expired, meaning he has officially left the club on a free transfer, with United not seeing a penny upon his release.

While it seemed as though Pogba was desperate to leave over the past year or so, he has revealed that he asked on a number of occasions for a new contract at the club.

United did in fact offer him a new contract, which would have seen him be one of the highest paid players in the Premier League, but it wasn’t near the amount Pogba was asking for.

Paul Pogba on Man United exit

Speaking in his new Amazon Prime documentary, he said: “My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract.

“And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

He continued: “How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that…”

While it is not true to say United offered him nothing, what Pogba obviously means is that United didn’t want him to stay too badly if they were not willing to meet his demands.

Paul Pogba at Man United

While Pogba’s creativity and athleticism will definitely be missed on the pitch, it is likely he will also be missed as a presence in the dressing room.

During the difficult season United just went through, Pogba calmed Cristiano Ronaldo down when he was berating Jadon Sancho for not squaring the ball to him, while he also had some kind words for Harry Maguire.

After a game against Brighton, Pogba consoled Maguire, who had been receiving a torrid time from the media and from football fans online throughout the season. “We have to believe in ourselves,” Pogba said. “You’re an £80 million player for a reason.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Paul Pogba