Paul Pogba teases return to Juventus with latest quotes

Paul Pogba has teased a return to Juventus with his latest quotes that could worry Manchester United fans.

The midfielder is never one to shy away from talk about his future, much to the rage of United fans and former players alike.

After the 28-year-old put in a brilliant performance to help France beat Belgium 3-2 in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday night, he told Sport Mediaset that he is still unsure what will happen in the future.

He said: “I always talk with my former teammates at Juventus, [Juan] Cuadrado, [Paulo] Dybala… Now I’m a Man United player, I still have a year on my contract, then we will see.

“I want to finish the season well there, then we’ll see.”

These quotes come just weeks after Pogba’s controversial agent Mino Raiola also threw the Italian club’s name into the mix.

Raiola said: “Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s still a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes – but it also depends on Juventus’ plans.”

Pogba signed for Juventus from United back in 2012, before re-signing for the Manchester club in 2016 for approximately £89 million.

What should Man United do about Paul Pogba?

United are in an extremely awkward position when it comes to their midfielder. With his contract expiring in June, if United don’t sell him in January, they could risk letting Pogba go for nothing.

They will be hoping he signs a new contract at the club, but this would mean that he would end up receiving a pay increase, which many would question the worthiness of. But if he doesn’t, it would be the second time that United would have let the World Cup winner leave the club for next to nothing.

Pogba got off to an incredible start this season, registering four assists in the first league game against Leeds. However, his form has dipped slightly over the past couple of weeks, as has the entire team’s.

