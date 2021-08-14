Paul Pogba equals Premier League record with Leeds United performance

What a performance.

Paul Pogba equalled a Premier League record with his performance against Leeds United on Saturday morning.

The Manchester United midfielder directly set up four goals, equalling the record for most assists in a single Premier League game.

The game finished 5-1 to Man United, with Luke Ayling scoring Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s only goal. It was a seriously impressive performance from the Manchester side, and it will surely strike fear into the rest of their rivals this season.

Paul Pogba assist record

The Frenchman registered four assists, which has only been done by six other players in the history of the Premier League – Harry Kane, Dennis Bergkamp, Cesc Fabregas, Santi Cazorla, Emmanuel Adebayor and José Antonio Reyes.

Incredibly, Pogba’s assists mean that he has already assisted more goals this league season than he did throughout all of last season.

While Pogba did equal this record, all eyes were on Bruno Fernandes, as he scored a magnificent hat-trick against United’s great rivals.

Mason Greenwood also got in on the act with a gorgeous finish, which came from a delicious pass from Pogba, while Fred scored the fifth goal for United.

Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United

This leaves United top of the league on goal difference after Brentford‘s victory over Arsenal on Friday night.

Speaking after the game, Rio Ferdinand said that United played in “moments” against Leeds, while Joe Cole said that Pogba’s performance was “outstanding”.

Moments before kickoff, Raphael Varane emerged on to the pitch at Old Trafford and was unveiled officially as a United player.

It was confirmed that Varane would wear the #19, though it is unclear when he will actually be available to play for Solskjaer’s men.

Next up for Pogba and United is a trip to Southampton next Sunday, where they will be hoping to remain top of the league.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: leeds united, Manchester United, Paul Pogba