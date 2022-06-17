Paul Pogba continues to tear into Man United’s treatment of him

“They didn’t care how I was feeling…”

Further excerpts from the new Paul Pogba documentary on Amazon Prime show the Frenchman continuing to criticise the treatment he feels he received at Manchester United.

Pogba has left the club for free following the expiration of his contract, with reports suggesting he is most likely to join Juventus or PSG, with the Italian outfit the most likely outcome.

While he was not a complete disappointment at United, it’s safe to say that Pogba did not live up to the hype, or even to his own potential, during his second spell in Manchester.

Many United fans were left frustrated by Pogba’s performances being so much better for his national team than they were for United, which is something Pogba opens up about in the new documentary.

It shows a conversation between Pogba and his late agent Mino Raiola, with the latter saying that we never saw the real Pogba at Man United.

Paul Pogba on Man United

The Frenchman said: “Players have to feel important in their clubs and they have to feel important in their teams. If you don’t have that, it’s over.

“I came back from injury, they (United) didn’t help me, they didn’t care how I was feeling. So I had to go to the national team to get my confidence back.”

🗣️ "I came back from injury, they didn't help me" Paul Pogba has addressed his frustrations with Manchester United in his new documentary 📹 pic.twitter.com/MgbyH8pOe8 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 17, 2022

Paul Pogba documentary

The release of this documentary will likely coincide with Pogba joining a giant of football, be it Juventus, PSG or otherwise.

Given it is a World Cup year, and Pogba has always been excellent for France, we could well see the best of him over the next few months.

He will be extremely eager to get into the France starting XI, but will face some real competition if he is not playing regular football at the top level at the start of next season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Paul Pogba