Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch speculate the meaning of Paul Pogba’s celebration

“Three more years? Three more weeks!”

Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch have speculated over the meaning of Paul Pogba’s celebration, after the Manchester United midfielder scored a lovely goal on Tuesday night.

United may have drawn the game away at Burnley, but Pogba can hold his head up high after a very impressive midfield performance.

His goal put United ahead in the first half, after he rifled a nice pass from Luke Shaw into the top corner of the Burnley goal.

He dictated play throughout the rest of the game, and while his influence definitely did start to fade in the second half, he showed that there is no doubt he should be in United’s best team.

Paul Pogba celebration vs Burnley

When he scored, he appeared to look directly at Ralf Rangnick, and hold three fingers up to the United interim manager.

He appeared to point at Rangnick first, surely knowing that this sort of celebration would cause fans and pundits to speculate. And speculate they did!

Ferdinand seemed to think he was implying he will sign a contract that will keep him at the club for another three years, while Crouch was more convinced he would stay for another three weeks…

While it is completely unsurprising to see yet another game of football dominated by the narrative surrounding Pogba’s next move, United fans will hope to see more of what they saw on Tuesday night for the rest of the season.

Given the departure of Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Amad Diallo, and the arrest of Mason Greenwood – Pogba will need to be responsible for a lot of creativity in this United team.

If he has a strong second half of the season, he may be able to guide Rangnick’s side to a top four finish. What he does from there would be anybody’s guess.

Read More About: Manchester United, Paul Pogba, peter crouch, rio ferdinand