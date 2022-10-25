Wrexham make definitive comment on striker Paul Mullin’s “political” boots

He will not be allowed to wear them.

Wrexham AFC have made a definitive comment on striker Paul Mullin’s “political” boots, insisting they will not be worn by the team’s star striker.

Mullin had shared a picture of his customised boots on social media, with the words “F*** the Tories”, alongside his own surname.

"The Club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward." Wrexham have distanced themselves from striker Paul Mullins' boots, say they won't be worn, and point out the constituency has a Tory MP. https://t.co/LObdgZXF6n pic.twitter.com/7lbQP7Drcl — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) October 25, 2022

The club’s co-owner and Hollywood movie star Ryan Reynolds had liked Mullin’s post online, before the club reached the decision to stop him from wearing the boots.

Wrexham released a statement on Tuesday morning to say that the club has adopted a “neutral position” on political matters, while also referencing that the club is in a location that has a Tory MP.

Wrexham statement on Paul Mullin’s boots

The statement reads: “The Club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.

“For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the Club.

“The Club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

“The Club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the Club itself.

“There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the Club is found, is a Conservative seat.

“After this unwelcome distraction, the Club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part.”

