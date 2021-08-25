Paul Merson slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over “embarrassing” rugby comments

“I nearly fell off my chair, I cringed. It was an embarrassment.”

Paul Merson has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his “embarrassing” rugby comments from Sunday.

Speaking after Manchester United drew 1-1 with Southampton last weekend, Solskjaer took issue with a challenge put in on Bruno Fernandes in the lead up to Fred’s own goal in the first half at St Mary’s.

Solskjaer’s rugby comments.

The Man United boss said that he was worried that the game of football was going from one extreme to another, and compared the foul on Fernandes to one you might see on a rugby pitch.

“It’s a foul, he (Stephens) goes straight through Bruno, with his arm and his hip across him,” the Norwegian said

“We can’t go from one extreme of volleyball or basketball last season to rugby now.

“I like the more lenient way, it’s more men’s football, but still, that’s a foul.”

Paul Merson: Solskjaer’s ‘rugby’ comments were embarrassing.

Merson has clearly taken issue with Solskjaer’s comments, saying that he nearly fell off his chair when he heard them.

In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal midfielder said: “I want to finish this column on what can only be described as an embarrassment to rugby union and rugby league players around the world.

“When Premier League managers are saying our game is becoming like rugby… please! I nearly fell off my chair, I cringed. It was an embarrassment.

“In rugby union and rugby league, players put their bodies on the line. Go and watch a rugby game live and hear the hits and then see if you turn around and say football is going down the rugby route.

“How is football turning into rugby when you can barely even tackle now?”

Referees are making some changes to how they stamp their authority on games this season, with the message being relayed to them that football must remain a contact sport.

On top of that, a number of VAR changes were introduced this season, which you can read more about here.

