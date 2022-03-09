Paul Merson hits out at high-profile Sky Sports colleagues

“Do they need the money?”

Paul Merson has hit out at some of his high-profile Sky Sports colleagues over their tendency to appear in adverts for gambling companies.

Merson, who has been extremely vocal about his struggles with addiction, was speaking as part of a Gambling Reform Rally, and began discussing the amount of gambling adverts that are on TV.

The former Arsenal and England star explained how gambling adverts are a major trigger for him, and he questioned why so many millionaire former-footballers appear in the commercials.

Paul Merson on gambling adverts

He said: “I see people in adverts and they are rich. Do they need the money? Do you need that extra £50,000? It sickens me.

“If they knew a family member who was addicted, I don’t think they would do it. They don’t really understand the addiction and the compulsion and what it does to lives.

“Then you have podcasts sponsored by betting companies. Do you need to make that buck as well? It does my head in.”

While he didn’t name names, it is extremely obvious who he is referring to. His Soccer Saturday colleague and friend Jeff Stelling is the face of Sky Bet, having done lots of work with them in the past.

Paul Merson on gambling adverts

Micah Richards and Roy Keane are also heavily featured in a new Sky Bet commercial, while Peter Crouch is the main character in a Paddy Power advert.

Jermaine Jenas, Kevin Kilbane, Jose Mourinho and Jamie Redknapp are just a few more names of former players who now gain an extra bit of money from their work with the gambling companies.

Many on social media pointed out that Merson himself has worked with bookmakers in the past, though it is safe to assume that since his most recent relapse during lockdown, his views on addiction have changed.

He recently filmed a BBC documentary that detailed how severe his addiction issues are, that seemingly changed his entire outlook on gambling, alcohol, and addiction as a whole.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gambling, Paul Merson