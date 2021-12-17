Paul Merson on why he never bet against himself

“If I ever went against that, what is the worth in living?”

Paul Merson has always been extremely vocal about his struggles with addiction.

In the past, the former Arsenal and England star has had issues with drugs, alcohol, and perhaps most notably – gambling.

Merson recently released a new book entitled Hooked, that detailed how after recovering from his gambling addiction, he lost all of his money again during the first of the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020.

His recent BBC documentary helped look at gambling culture in the UK, and how it is currently ravaging sports fans, among working class communities in particular.

Paul Merson on gambling

In an episode of Anything Goes with James English, Merson was asked by English about whether or not he ever gambled on his own games.

He admitted that he had in the past, but when asked if he ever bet against himself, he explained why in detail.

He said: “Once I bet on myself to win, and we lost. I had 60 grand on us when I was at Portsmouth. Then I had a bet on us when I was at Walsall, and we won.

“But I never bet against myself, ever. I couldn’t do that in a million years. The day I did that I would have jumped off a bridge.

“I was a winner, I love winning and I hate losing, I did an advert last week with Jamie Carragher… I lost a quiz and I was fuming. Jamie was laughing his head off, he thought it was funny. He couldn’t believe it.

“But I play to win. If I’m doing something I want to win. And if I don’t win, I get the hump. That was my one buzz – winning football matches.

“If I ever went against that, what is the worth in living?”

Merson is a regular on Sky Sports, where he is known for some controversial takes, while also having been proven correct on some bold calls in the past.

