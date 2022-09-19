Paul Merson tells Mick McCarthy story that sums up former Ireland boss

He was a tough nut to crack.

While football fans of a certain age will only remember Mick McCarthy as Ireland’s manager (on two separate occasions), before that he was an Ireland international and a top-flight football player.

In his book Hooked, where Merson goes into detail about his career and his struggles with addiction, with some really fascinating stories included.

One of these stories featured McCarthy hammering into a very young Merson, who had just broken in to senior football.

McCarthy struck Merson right in the face, and it caused the young Englishman to have second thoughts about his career choice.

Paul Merson on Mick McCarthy

He wrote: “We went to Maine Road to play Man City , my third start on the bounce. Everything had gone so well I thought ‘I was the big I am’, and ‘this is a doddle’. City were going down and I was full of confidence.

“We kicked off. I ran right up front and Mick McCarthy smashed me right in the mouth with his forearm and said ‘You fucking come near me again and I’ll snap you in two’.

“And I thought ‘That’ll do me’. I never went near him again. I couldn’t wait to get off. I was petrified. I thought ‘My god this isn’t for me’. I was relieved to be substituted and George (Graham) dropped me for the next game.

“It was only as I got older that all the physical stuff wouldn’t really bother me.”

Merson’s book tells some extremely upsetting stories about his addiction, with the most recent coming when he lost almost all of his family’s money during the first lockdown, gambling on any piece of sport that he could find.

The book is available to purchase here.

