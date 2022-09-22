Paul Merson rang Harry Maguire to apologise for comments about his ability

He felt he crossed a line.

Paul Merson has revealed that he called Harry Maguire to apologise after he made comments about him signing for Manchester United.

In a clip that is regularly shared whenever Maguire makes an error, Merson criticised Man United for signing Maguire for £80 million.

The Sky Sports pundit referred to the signing as “ridiculous”, and said that he only stands out in weaker sides.

He predicted that he would look a lot worse playing for United, and insisted that he only looks good for England because they play with five at the back, and he has that extra bit of cover.

"I worry for United. I don't see any good business. Harry Maguire £80m is ridiculous." Paul Merson isn't convinced by Harry Maguire's price tag, is he right? Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live on Super Sunday from 4:40pm. pic.twitter.com/JH3TWyiJLh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2019

Paul Merson on Harry Maguire

In a recent interview with the Telegraph, Merson revealed that he rang Maguire on the phone to apologise for his comments.

He said: “I don’t want to be right on that – I’d rather be wrong. I want England to win the World Cup and Harry Maguire to get the winning goal.

“It was just my opinion. I rang up Brendan Rodgers and said, ‘Can you get me Harry Maguire’s number?’ I didn’t feel comfortable with myself. I needed to ring him and say, ‘I don’t agree with the £80m, but I shouldn’t have said that and I’m sorry’.

“I went a little bit too far. He couldn’t believe it. Probably thought it was a joke. I don’t think he has had a fair crack. He’s struggling and he’s playing on the left when he’s right-footed.”

Many would argue that Merson didn’t say anything personal about Maguire, and that there was no real need for him to apologise for his comments.

In fact, a lot of his predictions about Maguire have come true, with his performances with England still remaining far better than those at club level.

Gareth Southgate has a tough decision on his hands with regards to his team selection at the upcoming World Cup, given Maguire is so far out of favour at United.

